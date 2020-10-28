Texas Democratic Party strongly encourages voters who have not received their mail-in ballot to vote in-person as soon as possible

Sign outside one of the early voting polling locations in Austin. (Maggie Glynn/Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Democratic Party has said that if someone has not received their mail-in ballot they are encouraged to vote in person, with three days remaining during early voting.

Voters still have opportunity to vote and can find early voting polling places information here.

Potter County

Randall County

“To make sure your vote counts, the Texas Democratic Party encourages voters who have not received their mail-in-ballot to vote in-person. If you do have your mail ballot, vote and put it in the mail today or hand deliver it to your county’s drop-off location. The Texas Democratic Party encourages all voters to make a plan to vote at MyTexasVotes.com.”

More information on early voting and election news can be found at MyHighPlains.com

