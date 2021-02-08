Texas County in Oklahoma has an election Feb. 9

Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County in Oklahoma has an election tomorrow.
This is for the un-expired term of county commissioner for district number two.
Ty Cobb and Dolan Sledge are the candidates on the ticket.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Convicted Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell dies
- Man charged in US Capitol riot worked for FBI, lawyer says
- Batter Up! How “Bomb City Bats” has gone to bat for those in need over the years
- Opponents fear overly broad school ‘voucher’ bill will target large portion of Kansas public schools
- 4 backcountry skiers killed in Utah avalanche