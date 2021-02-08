Texas County in Oklahoma has an election Feb. 9

Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas County in Oklahoma has an election tomorrow.

This is for the un-expired term of county commissioner for district number two.

Ty Cobb and Dolan Sledge are the candidates on the ticket.

