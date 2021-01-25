U.S. Rep. R-TX Ronny Jackson appointed to House Armed Services Committee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Rep. R-TX, Ronny Jackson announced today that he has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee.

Rep. Jackson released a statement today saying:

“The House Armed Services Committee is critically important not only to America’s security and future, but also to the people of Texas’ 13th Congressional District. I will be a tireless advocate for our District’s defense priorities including Sheppard Air Force Base, Pantex, Bell Helicopter, universities conducting important research, and countless small businesses that make up our defense industry. I also understand that the work before us on the House Armed Services Committee is a key component of the federal government’s duty to protect the American people. As a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral with nearly three decades of military service, I am prepared to be an active member of the Committee as we look to improve our readiness, implement modernization efforts for our military, and return America to being the world’s greatest force for good.”

According to the press release, Rep. Jackson will also serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Former U.S. Rep R-TX Mac Thornberry was a ranking member and former chairman of the House Armed Services Committee from January 2015 to January 2019.

The Committee is led by Chairman Adam Smith of Washington and Ranking Member Mike Rogers of Alabama.

The Armed Services Committee oversees the Pentagon, and all military services including places like Pantex and Bell.