AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will make an additional stop in Amarillo Tuesday after appearing at the Texas Panhandle Legislative Summit.

According to a release from Hegar’s office, Hegar will visit the Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District Tuesday to discuss “the importance of maintaining and investing in (the state’s) water management infrastructure.”

Hegar will share the results of a new report from the Comptroller’s office which officials said highlights the roles that water planning and management play to ensure “enough water is available for future generations of Texas families and businesses.”

