AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo and Canyon, along with counties and other entities across the Texas Panhandle, are expected to receive more funds in monthly sales tax revenue from the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

According to a news release from the office, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced that he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $977.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April.

According to the Comptroller’s website, both Amarillo and Canyon are expected to receive around 6% more in sales tax allocations this month through the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Officials reported this was an increase of 12.8% in allocations from April. This month’s allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report taxes monthly, according to the release. Cities throughout the state are expected to receive $615 million, transit systems are expected to receive $210.6 million, counties are expected to receive $61.1 million and special purpose districts are expected to receive $90.5 million.

For more information, visit the Comptroller’s website.