AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that a searchable database for local economic agreements has gone live for the public.

According to the Comptroller’s office, the database was created to increase transparency and will serve as Texas’ “central repository” for those local agreements. Further, local entities will provide a direct link on their websites to the location of the agreements in the database.

“This new tool is a continuation of my agency’s commitment to giving taxpayers a user-friendly view into how government is treating their hard-earned tax dollars,” Hegar said.

However, the Comptroller’s office noted that it is not in charge of approving the agreements.

The database allows agreements to be searched by local government, business entity, and agreement type for those authorized by either Chapter 380 or 381 of the Local Government Code. The chapters authorize municipalities and counties to offer incentives designed to promote economic development, such as commercial and retail projects.

In Amarillo, as listed in the database, those agreements include those related to projects such as the historic St. Anthony’s Hospital senior living project and the incoming facilities for Producer Owned Beef.

According to the Comptroller website, the database was created in the wake of the passing of House Bill 2404, which also requires local governments to provide the agreements and related information to the agency within 14 days of entering, amending, or renewing an agreement. Local governments that do not comply with the requirement may be subject to a civil penalty of $1,000.

