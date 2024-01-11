AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations will be distributed to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts January with Amarillo and Canyon set to receive a portion of the revenue.

This year’s allocation are 3.3% more than in Jan. 2023 and, according to the Comptroller’s office, these allocations are based on sales made in November 2023 by businesses that report tax monthly.

via Texas Comptroller’s office

The January 2023 summary published to the Comptroller’s office website listed that Amarillo will receive more than $8.5 million, an increase from January 2023 by around five percent. Canyon saw a decrease of around 12% from December 2023 and is expected to receive about $332,000.

The Special-Purpose Districts in the High Plains also saw percentage changes in January 2023. Special-Purpose Districts, according to the website, deliver specialized services to communities essential to their health, safety, economy and well-being.

The Potter County District 1 saw a six percent decrease with a net payment of about $458,000. The Randall County Assistance District 1 received a net payment of about $240,000 which was about a 33% increase from the prior year in January 2023.

According to the Comptroller’s website, the next payment distribution date is Jan. 12, 2024.