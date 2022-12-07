AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday that cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts will be sent a total of $1.1 billion in local sales tax allocations for December, an increase of around 12% from December 2021.

According to the Comptroller’s office, those allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

via the Texas Comptroller’s Office

The December 2022 summary published to the Comptroller’s website listed that Amarillo will receive more than $7.9 million, an increase from December 2021 of about three percent. Canyon saw an increase of 14% from December 2021, and is expected to receive more than $386k.

Special purpose districts, which can provide a range of services covering things like water conservation, toll roads, hospitals, libraries, utilities and fire control efforts, also saw percentage changes around the High Plains for December 2022. The Potter County Assistance District 1 saw a decrease in allocation from December 2021 of about seven percent, with a net payment of about $367.6k. The Randall County Assistance District 1 saw a 7 percent increase, meanwhile, with a payment of about $159k.

According to the website, the next payment distribution will occur on Jan. 13, 2023.