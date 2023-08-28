AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the office of US Senator John Cornyn (TX) on Monday, the Texas Office of the Governor and the Office of the Attorney General of Texas were awarded more than a combined $150.2 million federal grants aimed at enhancing crime victim services.

The grant funding comes from the US Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs and Office for Victims of Crime through Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) assistance funds, said Cornyn’s office.

The full amount of the grant awards was $150,266,780, noted Cornyn’s office, with the two offices receiving the following amounts:

Texas Office of the Governor – $118,442,780

Office of the Attorney General of Texas – $31,824,000

Expanded available funding for VOCA grants, said the office, was also helped through the VOCA Fix Act that Cornyn co-sponsored. The act expanded VOCA grants to provide support for victim services providers, such as those who may work with the resources programs provided in Texas. Further details on the VOCA Fix Act can be found on the Office for Victims of Crime webpage.

“For more than four decades, the Crime Victims Fund has held bad actors accountable and made victims whole in the wake of serious trauma,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I was proud to work with my colleagues to restore this critical funding, and I look forward to seeing the benefits these awards will continue to have for Texans.”

Further information on resources and programs for victims of crime in Texas can be found here.