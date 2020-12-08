Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues battleground states over 2020 election

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that a lawsuit has been filed against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin in the United States Supreme Court.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.”

A copy of the Attorney General’s filings can be found here.

The full results of the 2020 Election can be found here at Your Local Election Headquarters.