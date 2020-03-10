Super Tuesday II: Six More States On The Line

Primary voters head to the polls in six more states, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders each hoping for a knock-out win.

(NBC News) Voters in six more states headed to the polls Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders are each hoping for a decisive victory.

After Biden’s big wins on Super Tuesday, Sanders is hoping to recapture the momentum that sustained his campaign through the earlier contests.

“We are the campaign of energy and excitement,” Sanders told supporters in Michigan, the biggest prize of the day.

The latest poll shows Biden with a double digit lead over the Vermont senator, but Sanders overcame a similar lead in 2016 in a surprise win over Hillary Clinton.

