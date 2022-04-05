AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Abbott has appointed Kimberly Allen, a Stratford resident, as the judge for the 69th Judicial District Court, serving Dallam, Hartley, Moore, and Sherman counties.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Allen’s appointment begins Wednesday for a term set to expire Dec. 31, or “until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.”

Currently, Allen serves as the county attorney for Sherman County, the county where she has served since 1997. Allen is also a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law and a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas District and County Attorneys Association, and the 69th Judicial District Bar Association.