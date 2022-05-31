AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Senator Kel Seliger, District 31, is calling for a special session of the Texas Legislature in the aftermath of the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 19 students and two adults were killed earlier this month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The gunman used an AR-style rifle in a single classroom in the school during the shooting, before he was eventually killed by law enforcement officers.

According to the tweet from Seliger, he said:

“(Texas) Governor (Greg) Abbott should call us into special sessions until we do SOMETHING The FBI or DPS BELIEVE will lessen the chance of the next Uvalde Tragedy. We would hope and pray every day, but DO something.” Kel Seliger

This comes after a number of members of the Texas Senate’s Democratic Caucus called for a special session to address gun violence. According to reports from KXAN, members of the caucus sent a letter to Abbott, saying that they would like to see legislation passed with the following changes:

Raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21;

Require universal background checks for all firearm sales;

Implement “red flag” laws to allow the temporary removal of firearms from those who are an imminent danger to themselves or others;

Require a “cooling off” period for the purchase of a firearm;

Regulate civilian ownership of high-capacity.

According to the letter, officials referenced the Uvalde shooting, along with the recent shootings in Midland/Odessa, El Paso, and in Sutherland Springs.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, a Republican out of Plano, also tweeted his support for a special session, saying that “Texas lawmakers have work to do, conversations to engage in (and) deliberations and debates to have.”

“Texans expect & deserve this & the time demands it,” Leach said in the tweet.

However, other Republicans do not support a special session of the Texas Legislature right now. According to reports from EverythingLubbock, State Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican out of Lubbock, said that he would like to see the investigation surrounding the Uvalde event be completed before the session is called.

“It is our responsibility to the families and victims of Uvalde, and all of Texas, to allow the Texas Rangers and the FBI to complete their investigation,” Burrows said. “Only then can we take a well-informed approach based on their findings… Until the investigation is complete, a legislative session is futile without a comprehensive plan based on facts.”

According to reports from KXAN, Abbott said that all options are on the table regarding a special session. However, a specific timeline regarding a special session was not given. If a special session is not called, the next regular legislative session is scheduled for January.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Kevin Sparks, the upcoming Texas State Senator for District 31, along with local state representatives Four Price and John Smithee, regarding their thoughts on a special session. This story will be updated if they respond to our requests for comment.