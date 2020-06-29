State Senator Kel Seliger endorses Josh Winegarner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Senator Kel Seliger has endorsed Josh Winegarner for U.S. Congress in the Republic Primary Runoff on July 14th.

Winegarner faces Dr. Ronny Jackson for the 13th Congressional District seat currently held by Mac Thornberry. Thornberry is retiring after the end of his term. Thornberry has also endorsed Winegarner.

“After last week’s debate, there is no doubt that conservative Josh Winegarner is the best candidate to represent us in Congress,” said Seliger. “As a lifelong district resident and an advocate for agriculture, energy, public education, and our military installations, Josh has the knowledge and passion to fight for us in Congress. I am proud to endorse Josh Winegarner, and I humbly ask that you join me at the polls ‪on July 14th.”

Jackson’s biggest endorsement has come from President Trump himself. The President has tweeted out his support multiple times for Jackson.

