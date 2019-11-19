AMARILLO, Texas — State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31, meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.

Below is a list of upcoming stops on the town hall schedule.

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Hansford County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Spearman High School, Auditorium, 403 E. 11th Street, Spearman

Ochiltree County Town Hall

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Frank Phillips College, Allen Campus, 2314 S. Jefferson Street, Perryton

Lipscomb County Town Hall

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Booker High School, Library, 600 S. Main Street, Booker

Friday, November 22, 2019

Donley County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Clarendon College, Bairfield Activity Center, 1122 College Drive, Clarendon

Collingsworth County Town Hall

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Wellington High School, Auditorium, 811 15th Street, Wellington

Wheeler County Town Hall

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wheeler City Hall, Council Chambers, 505 S. Alan L. Bean Boulevard, Wheeler

Friday, December 6, 2019

Briscoe County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton

Hall County Town Hall

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis

Town hall meetings in the following counties had not been confirmed at the time of this release: Castro, Dallam, Gray, Hemphill, Loving, Moore, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Winkler.