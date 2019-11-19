AMARILLO, Texas — State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31, meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the activities of the 86th Legislature.
Below is a list of upcoming stops on the town hall schedule.
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Hansford County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Spearman High School, Auditorium, 403 E. 11th Street, Spearman
Ochiltree County Town Hall
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Frank Phillips College, Allen Campus, 2314 S. Jefferson Street, Perryton
Lipscomb County Town Hall
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Booker High School, Library, 600 S. Main Street, Booker
Friday, November 22, 2019
Donley County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Clarendon College, Bairfield Activity Center, 1122 College Drive, Clarendon
Collingsworth County Town Hall
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Wellington High School, Auditorium, 811 15th Street, Wellington
Wheeler County Town Hall
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Wheeler City Hall, Council Chambers, 505 S. Alan L. Bean Boulevard, Wheeler
Friday, December 6, 2019
Briscoe County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton
Hall County Town Hall
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis
Town hall meetings in the following counties had not been confirmed at the time of this release: Castro, Dallam, Gray, Hemphill, Loving, Moore, Parmer, Roberts, Sherman, Swisher, and Winkler.
###