State Sen. Seliger to Visit Oldham, Hartley, and Dallam Counties Tomorrow
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31, meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the upcoming 86th Legislature.
Below is a list of the final stops on the town hall schedule.
Thursday, November 1, 2018
Oldham County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Vega High School, Auditorium, 200 Longhorn Street, Vega
Hartley County Town Hall
10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Hartley County Courthouse, 900 Main Street, Channing
Dallam County Town Hall
1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Frank Phillips College Dalhart Center, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart
