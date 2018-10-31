Your Local Election HQ

State Sen. Seliger to Visit Oldham, Hartley, and Dallam Counties Tomorrow

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:00 AM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31, meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin to discuss the upcoming 86th Legislature.

Below is a list of the final stops on the town hall schedule. 


Thursday, November 1, 2018

Oldham County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Vega High School, Auditorium, 200 Longhorn Street, Vega

Hartley County Town Hall
10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.
Hartley County Courthouse, 900 Main Street, Channing

Dallam County Town Hall 
1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.
Frank Phillips College Dalhart Center, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart
 

