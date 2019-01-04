State Sen. Kel Seliger Looks Ahead to 86th Texas Legislature

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - State lawmakers will soon begin their first regular session of the new year.

The 86th Texas Legislature will convene Tuesday, Jan. 8 at noon for a swearing-in ceremony. Then it will be time for them to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Dist. 31 State Senator Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, said there are many issues the Texas Legislature will face in the new session, but he said he is focused on transportation needs across the state and intensive reform for public education finance to provide the same advantages for all kids.

Sen. Seliger said some of his regional concerns are on funding for higher education, including the future Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo and more transportation infrastructure spending for West Texas.

"We have 140 days with a lot of work to do," Sen. Seliger said. "First of all, there's a biennial budget on which the State of Texas will operate on for two years. We just need to look at our priorities as a state and determine how we're going to fund them and what we're going to do to accommodate a state that's growing by about 400,000 people a year."

Sen. Seliger also said the Texas Legislature will be involved in elements of border security and will continue to focus on mental health legislation.

When it comes to education, Sen. Seliger continues to look at testing across the state, making sure it works as a measuring device for more than a thousand school districts, not as a punitive system.

Texas Republicans have lost a dozen seats in the house since the last session, but in the Senate, they hold the supermajority needed to bring bills to the floor without consulting Democrats.