State Sen. Kel Seliger continues tour of Senate District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Senator Kel Seliger is continuing his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31.

He will be stopping at the following locations:

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Parmer County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

The Old Depot, City Park, 700 Main Street, Friona

Castro County Town Hall

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Castro County Courthouse, County Courtroom, 100 East Bedford Street, Dimmitt

Swisher County Town Hall

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Swisher County Courthouse, 119 South Maxwell Avenue, Tulia

Friday, December 6, 2019

Briscoe County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton

Hall County Town Hall

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis

Monday, December 9, 2019

Gray County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Pampa Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Ballard, Pampa

Roberts County Town Hall

10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Miami High School, Auditorium, 100 Warrior Lane, Miami

Hemphill County Town Hall

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Canadian Middle School, Auditorium, 404 6th Street, Canadian

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Moore County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Dumas Chamber of Commerce, 1901 South Dumas Avenue, Dumas

Sherman County Town Hall

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Stratford High School, 503 North 8th Street, Stratford

Dallam County Town Hall

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Frank Phillips College Rahll Campus, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart