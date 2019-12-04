State Sen. Kel Seliger continues tour of Senate District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — State Senator Kel Seliger is continuing his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31.

He will be stopping at the following locations:

Thursday, December 5, 2019

Parmer County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
The Old Depot, City Park, 700 Main Street, Friona

Castro County Town Hall
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Castro County Courthouse, County Courtroom, 100 East Bedford Street, Dimmitt

Swisher County Town Hall
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Swisher County Courthouse, 119 South Maxwell Avenue, Tulia

Friday, December 6, 2019
Briscoe County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Silverton Public Library, 415 Main Street, Silverton

Hall County Town Hall
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Memphis Public Library, Meeting Room, 303 South 8th Street, Memphis

Monday, December 9, 2019

Gray County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Pampa Chamber of Commerce, 200 North Ballard, Pampa

Roberts County Town Hall
10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
Miami High School, Auditorium, 100 Warrior Lane, Miami

Hemphill County Town Hall
1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Canadian Middle School, Auditorium, 404 6th Street, Canadian

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Moore County Town Hall
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
Dumas Chamber of Commerce, 1901 South Dumas Avenue, Dumas

Sherman County Town Hall
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Stratford High School, 503 North 8th Street, Stratford

Dallam County Town Hall
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Frank Phillips College Rahll Campus, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart

