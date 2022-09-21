CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of State Rep. Ken King, R-Texas District 88 recently announced a series of town halls that King will conduct to discuss the upcoming 88th regular Texas Legislative Session.

According to a news release from King’s office, King will visit the following locations on Oct. 6, giving constituents the chance to bring forward issues important to them and their communities:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Swisher County Courthouse, district courtroom on the third floor, located at 119 S. Maxwell in Tulia; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Dimmitt City Hall, located at 200 E. Jones St. in Dimmitt; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Plainview Chamber of Commerce, located at 1906 West Fifth in Plainview.



“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I receive input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community,” King said in the release.