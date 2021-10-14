State Rep. Ken King aiming for re-election in 2022

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas District 88 Representative Ken King (R) announced his intention to run for re-election in 2022. Newly passed in by the Texas Legislature, District 88 includes Andrews, Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Collingsworth, Donley, Gaines, Gray, Hale, Hall, Hemphill, Hockley, Lamb, Roberts, Swisher, Wheeler, and Yoakum counties.

“It has been my honor to represent conservative values in the Texas House,” said King. “We had another great session, but there is still work to do. We must continue to increase border security, continue our progress in defending innocent life, lower taxes, protect the 2nd Amendment, and fight back against the spread of harmful socialist agendas like critical race theory.”

A resident of Canadian, Texas, King recently held town hall meetings throughout the district he aims to continue representing.