Some Canyon ISD employees getting a raise

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some employees for Canyon Independent School District will be getting a raise.

The CISD Board of Trustees approved the increase based on House Bill 3.

Teachers, Librarians, Nurses, Counselors, Diagnosticians, and LSSPs will get a salary increase between 4.75 percent and 5.5 percent based on the midpoint.

Employees with less than six years experience will get 4.75 percent on the midpoint – $2,500.

Employees with more than six years experience will get 5.5 percent on the midpoint – $3,000.

CISD said additional adjustment for nine to -19 years.

All other categories will get a 4.5 percent increase on the midpoint.

