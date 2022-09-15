AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sid Miller, the current agriculture commissioner for the state of Texas, will host a meet and greet event with Amarillo constituents Friday evening.

According to a news release from the Potter County GOP, the meet and greet will occur at 6 p.m. Friday at the Potter County GOP Headquarters, located at 4217 SW 21st Ave. in Amarillo. This event will give Amarillo residents the chance to voice their concerns and provide input to Miller in his role as agriculture commissioner.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our economy, especially here in the Amarillo area. Nearly every job and business in this area is connected to agriculture in some way,” the release said. “Whether you eat, live in a home, or wear clothes, you would not be able to do it if not for those who work to produce those raw products. The Texas Agriculture Commissioner is one of the most important positions in our State Government and we are honored that he wants to come in for a visit.”