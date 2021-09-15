Senator Seliger to host virtual town hall meetings throughout the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Senator Kel Seliger is set to host his annual town hall meetings for District 31, which includes 37 counties throughout the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin, according to a press release by The Texas Senate.

The meetings will discuss the “recently completed 87th First and Second Special Sessions,” the press release explained.

“I look forward to these town hall meetings for the counties in District 31 every year and the questions, suggestions and ideas shared. I hope you will join me by participating in one of my town hall discussions,” said Seliger.

Senator Seliger will host multiple virtual meeting in the coming months and the public will have the opportunity to address critical issues that are facing their communities in Texas.

The first meeting will be held for Carson, Potter, and Randall County on Friday, Sept. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., according to the release.

For Zoom details on the first virtual town hall meeting click here.