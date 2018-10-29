Senator Kel Seliger Continues to Tour the Panhandle Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(KAMR/KCIT) - State Senator Kel Seliger continues his annual tour through the counties of Senate District 31.

Sen. Seliger is meeting with citizens of the Panhandle, South Plains, and Permian Basin to discuss the upcoming 86th Legislature.

The list of the places he will be on Oct. 29 is as follows:

Castro County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

City Hall, Council Room, 200 East Jones Street, Dimmitt

Parmer County Town Hall

10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

The Old Depot, City Park, 700 Main Street, Friona

Deaf Smith County Town Hall

1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Hereford Regional Medical Center, Education Room, 540 West 15th Street, Hereford



Here is where he will be Thursday, Nov. 1:

Oldham County Town Hall

9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Vega High School, Auditorium, 200 Longhorn Street, Vega

Hartley County Town Hall

10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Hartley County Courthouse, 900 Main Street, Channing

Dallam County Town Hall

1:15 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

Frank Phillips College Dalhart Center, 2890 FM 281, Dalhart