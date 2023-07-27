(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 27, 2023.)

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator John Cornyn (TX) and his colleagues have introduced a bill that is aimed at preventing deaths from Fentanyl poisonings and increasing access to fentanyl test strips, according to a news release from the office of Senator John Cornyn.

According to the news release, the Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention Act is aimed at preventing deaths from fentanyl as well as increasing access to fentanyl test strips allowing people to test if the drugs or pills they are taking have been mixed with fentanyl.

“Fentanyl is ravaging Texas communities, and poisonings among children and teenagers have skyrocketed in recent years given the rise in fake prescription pills containing this deadly drug,” said Cornyn. “This legislation would help prevent deaths due to fentanyl poisoning by giving people the tools to identify it, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay.”

According to the news release, 68% of 107,081 drug-reported deaths in 2022 were from synthetic opioids, mainly fentanyl. Xlyazine was also found in fentanyl products and fentanyl-involved deaths with xylazine detected increased by 276% from January 2019 to June 2022.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator.

The bill was introduced by Senators Cornyn (TX), Chris Coons (DE), Tom Cotton (AR), Bill Cassidy (LA), and Amy Klobuchar (MN).