Sen. Seliger requests Gov. Abbott seek to waive STAAR tests, A-F ratings

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Senator Kel Seliger has requested Gov. Greg Abbott seek to waive the State of Texas Academic Assessment of Readiness (STAAR) tests and A-F ratings.

Sen. Seliger released that statement on Twitter Wednesday evening with a letter to Gov. Abbott, saying:

“I continue to be a firm believer in the need for accountability where public dollars are concerned, but I also believe this can be accomplished without mandating punitive assessments in an uncertain, hopefully, once-in-a-lifetime educational climate.

Sen. Kel Seliger

You can read Sen. Seliger’s full letter below:

Courtesy: Sen. Seliger / Twitter

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss