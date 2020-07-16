Sen. Seliger requests Gov. Abbott seek to waive STAAR tests, A-F ratings

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Senator Kel Seliger has requested Gov. Greg Abbott seek to waive the State of Texas Academic Assessment of Readiness (STAAR) tests and A-F ratings.
Sen. Seliger released that statement on Twitter Wednesday evening with a letter to Gov. Abbott, saying:
“I continue to be a firm believer in the need for accountability where public dollars are concerned, but I also believe this can be accomplished without mandating punitive assessments in an uncertain, hopefully, once-in-a-lifetime educational climate.Sen. Kel Seliger
You can read Sen. Seliger’s full letter below:
