Sen. John Cornyn and challenger MJ Hegar first debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will step onto the stage Friday for their first debate ahead of the election in November, where voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. Senate.
Viewers will have three ways to watch the debate, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday;
- KAMR Local 4 News
- Fox 14 News
- myhighplains.com or the KAMR Local 4 news app
KXAN anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. will moderate the debate, asking candidates questions about healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic, education, infrastructure, and the economy. Viewers can also submit their own questions by emailing reportit@kxan.com.
KAMR Local 4 anchor Jackie Kingston will also be present in Austin as part of the post-debate special, beginning at 8 p.m.
The latest coverage of the debate Friday can be followed using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Bull elk charges, slices man’s kidney in half on Colorado golf course
- Newsfeed Now: President Trump returns to the White House; Tracking Hurricane Delta
- How do I politely ask someone to wear a mask?
- Man dressed as Incredible Hulk accused of smashing Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star again
- Biden’s polling lead grows after first debate