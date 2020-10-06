Sen. John Cornyn and challenger MJ Hegar first debate Friday

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar will step onto the stage Friday for their first debate ahead of the election in November, where voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. Senate.

Viewers will have three ways to watch the debate, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday;

KAMR Local 4 News

Fox 14 News

myhighplains.com or the KAMR Local 4 news app

KXAN anchors Robert Hadlock and Sally Hernandez, and Dallas Morning News political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. will moderate the debate, asking candidates questions about healthcare and the coronavirus pandemic, education, infrastructure, and the economy. Viewers can also submit their own questions by emailing reportit@kxan.com.

KAMR Local 4 anchor Jackie Kingston will also be present in Austin as part of the post-debate special, beginning at 8 p.m.

The latest coverage of the debate Friday can be followed using the hashtag #TXSenateDebate.

More from MyHighPlains.com: