Sen. Cornyn supports bill for highway that would go from Mexico to Canada

Washington (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator John Cornyn signed a recently filed bill, which would establish a Ports-To-Plains trade corridor.

That bill he signed was Senate Bill 47.01, better known as the Ports to Plains Highway Act.

Chairman of the Board for Ports-to-Plains, John Osborne, said “That bill is specific to just the four states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado. Designating the Ports-to-Plains high-priority corridor as future interstate.”

The U.S. House of Representatives has already passed a similar bill. However, it was just for two states: Texas and New Mexico.

Osborne said, “this bill is actually very similar to a bill that Congressman Jody Herrington, here in the Texas Panhandle, filed a few months ago, back in early summer, in hopes of designating that same area as the four-state area.”

This route runs from Laredo all the way to Lubbock. From there it runs through Amarillo to Dumas. From Dumas the route goes to Raton, New Mexico and through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. From the Panhandles, it travels to Northeast Colorado. That stretch is just under 1500 miles.

Osbourne explained that, “what this bill does is designates us as future interstate, so it would be designed with very similar standards as the interstate from Amarillo to Lubbock.”

Before the bill can get to President Trump to be signed, it needs further signatures.

Osborne added, “And so if we can garner enough support and get this bill voted on and passed, then a conference committee would be established to work out the differences between the two bills.”

The next steps will include that whole corridor being considered a future interstate.

“It just designates this as future interstate, meaning that there’s plans to do it and that there’s a desire to see it go to interstate standards at some point in the future,” said Osborne.

From there, all the different Departments of Transportation throughout those four states and areas would put that into their planning purposes, for when they would want to see the developments put in place.

Osborne says that they hope to receive signatures from the two senators from each of the four involved states and areas.

