AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Amarillo community member has announced his intention to run for the Amarillo City Council in May 2023.

According to a news release, retired Businessman Tom Scherlen recently announced his intention to run for place three on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Eddy Sauer, the current place three city council member, announced in late December that he would not seek a fourth term in the position.

In May 2021, Scherlen, who is currently the president of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, ran for place three on the Amarillo City Council against Sauer, getting 43.23% of the vote compared to Sauer’s 56.77%, according to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com.

Scherlen’s release said that if elected, he aims for the city of Amarillo to be run more like a business, “improving customer service, reducing red tape and improving the delivery of city services while also reducing costs.”

“I believe that Amarillo is a shining gem of West Texas and deserves a city government that understands just how important the people of this region are to our city,” Scherlen said in the release. “I saw first-hand throughout my career just how important it is to prioritize customer service above all else, and that is the mindset we need at City Hall. We need to get back to running our city like a business, streamlining services, and making it easier to do business in the city of Amarillo. Amarillo truly is the hub for much of the Panhandle and we need to make it easier for business to boom in this city.”

While the first day to file for a place on the general election ballot in the state of Texas is Jan. 18 for the May 2023 election, others in the community have also announced their intentions to file for respective positions within the Amarillo city government. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Hobert “Gunny” Brown has announced his intention to run for place four on the Amarillo City Council and Tanya Winston has announced her intention to run for Amarillo Mayor.

Along with Sauer, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and Howard Smith, the place four representatives on the Amarillo City Council, have announced their intentions not to run for reelection in their respective positions.