San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan added to city’s comprehensive plan

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo approved the final reading of an ordinance that would include the San Jacinto Neighborhood in the city’s comprehensive plan for multiple neighborhoods.

The addition of that plan would allow about $654,000 to be allocated to the San Jacinto Neighborhood for public improvements to infrastructure like sidewalks, lighting, and new signs.

“The neighborhood planning program is designed to be a partnership between the city and the county and the neighborhood, and so I think it’s important because it signifies that commitment on behalf of the city to these areas that have the feel like they have been neglected for a long time,” said Planning and Developing Services Manager for the City of Amarillo, Emily Koller.

The city said the changes that this decision will make will be visible and beneficial to the people of that neighborhood.

