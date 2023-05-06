AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Saturday, Amarillo residents made their voices heard in a number of city-related races, including a projected win from Cole Stanley as the new Mayor, as well as Don Tipps and Tom Scherlen being projected to win each of their respective Amarillo City Council races.

However, two Amarillo City Council races continue to be up in the air, with the Place One and Place Four seats being projected to go to a runoff in late June.

Place One

According to Saturday’s unofficial results, Josh Craft received 43.24% of the vote and Dean Crump received 33.07% of the vote. MyHighPlains.com spoke with Craft and Crump prior to Saturday’s election and those interviews are in full below.

Josh Craft

Dean Crump

Place Four

According to Saturday’s unofficial results, Les Simpson received 45.17% of the vote and Claudette Smith received 24.28% of the vote. MyHighPlains.com spoke with Simpson and Smith prior to Saturday’s election and those interviews are in full below.

Les Simpson

Claudette Smith