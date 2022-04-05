ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners announced a regular business meeting to be held on April 5 at 10 a.m. CST, in the Roosevelt County Courthouse.

According to the released agenda for the meeting, the session will include accepting public comments, an update from the Eastern New Mexico University Chancellor Dr. Patrice Caldwell, reports from elected officials and department heads, action items, and an executive session.

Among the “New Business” that the board will consider during the meeting, according to the released agenda, were three new action items:

A request for approval of minor exterior repairs and refinishing of the Jake Lopez Building for $8,000 at the Fairgrounds

A request for approval of the summary replat of Lot 3-7 and 11-14 of Blocks 2 and 3 of the Seal Addition in the limited of the City of Portales

A request for the approval of the Fiscal Year 2023 Preliminary Organizational Charts

As noted on the agenda, the executive session may discuss “attorney-client privileged information pertaining to threatened or pending litigation”, specifically:

Hernandez vs. Roosevelt County

Taylor vs. Roosevelt County

Porter vs. Roosevelt County

Aguilar vs. Roosevelt County

Padilla vs. Roosevelt County

Plummer vs. Roosevelt County

The full Roosevelt County Board of Commissioners agenda can be found here: