AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that Jackson will co-host a forum for high school students interested in applying to a U.S. Service Academy. The event will be at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, at the I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, located at 1900 I.M. Terrell Way in Fort Worth.

According to a news release, the forum will provide an opportunity for applicants to speak with academy representatives, congressional staff, members of the ROTC from various universities as well as representatives from the Department of Defense Examination Review Board.

“As a Member of Congress, Jackson can nominate students from Texas’ 13th Congressional District for appointments to the United States Air Force, Naval, Military (West Point), Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine Academies,” the release said.

According to the release, co-hosts for the event include Texas U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz as well as various U.S. Representatives from Texas, including Jodey Arrington, Colin Allred, and August Pfluger.

Prospective applicants to the service academy, whether they are able to attend the event or not, are encouraged to contact Doug Hight, Jackson’s Veterans Affairs Director, at 806-641-5600 or by emailing douglas.hight@mail.house.gov.