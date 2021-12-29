Ronny Jackson to host campaign kickoff event at Hodgetown Jan. 7

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Congressman Ronny Jackson will host multiple events as a portion of his 2022 Campaign Kickoff tour next week. This comes after Jackson announced his re-election bid for Texas District 13 Representative in November.

Jackson is expected to host the Amarillo stop on the 2022 Campaign Kickoff tour at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hodgetown. Jackson will host similar events in Denton and Wichita Falls.

Through the events, Jackson’s aim is to meet with constituents and hear about issues that are most important to them, a news release from the office said.

“I am excited to begin the new year by speaking directly with the people who have felt the impact of Joe Biden’s failed policies most,” Jackson said in the release. “Biden may have forgotten about them, but I never will… Our conservative values are under siege and the people of our district don’t just expect better, we demand it. I was able to secure many important victories for conservatism and our district’s priorities in Congress this year, but as Republicans prepare to take back the House in 2022 I have many plans to share on how we will block Biden’s socialist agenda and hold this Administration accountable for its failures. Democrats’ days of tyranny are numbered, meaning the future is bright for both our district and country.”

For more information about Amarillo’s event, visit Jackson’s Congressional Facebook page.