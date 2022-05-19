AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to his office, Texas District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson introduced the Rural Internal Revenue Service(IRS) Accountability Act Thursday, aimed at making tax filing easier for Americans that live in rural areas.

“For too long, rural America has been taken advantage of by the IRS, an organization with a history of political targeting. People in rural communities, like many of my constituents, face a variety of challenges when dealing with the federal government, and it’s my goal to ease those burdens”, said Jackson in a press release,”The IRS has long gotten away with the status quo and a lack of accountability, but that stops now. The Rural IRS Accountability Act will open up new options for Americans to challenge the IRS and make the payment process easier, in addition to holding the IRS to a higher standard and identifying additional ways to help rural America.”

Jackson, noted four provisions of the Rural IRS Accountability Act, including:

Requiring the IRS to take extra steps to communicate with everyday Americans, making them more aware of their balances and how taxpayers can avoid penalties.

Providing greater flexibility for taxpayers to file a lawsuit against the IRS if they are a victim of an IRS employee disregarding the Internal Revenue Code.

Making it easier for taxpayers to make payments electronically instead of through the mail for time-sensitive documents.

Mandating a study be conducted to determine additional ways the tax filing process can be improved for Americans who live in rural areas.

Jackson’s office published the full text of the bill that can be found here.