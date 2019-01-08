Richard Herman, 5 Others File Financial Reports for Municipal Election Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - A man with a history of domestic violence, plus five other people have filed financial reports with the Amarillo City Secretary.

It is the first indication of their intention to run for Amarillo City Council seats in May.

Hayden Pedigo, Triva Harper, and Stephen Rosas have filed financial reports with the city secretary for commissioner places.

Thomas Warren II, Claudette Smith, and Richard Herman have filed financials with the intention of running for mayor.

You may remember Richard Herman was the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2 in Potter County but lost last year during the primary.

As we first told you last March, according to a district court complaint, Herman has a conviction in municipal court from 2007 for assault on a member of his family. Documents show Herman pleaded guilty in 2012 to misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He was sentenced to probation for that.

We searched criminal records for Potter County and Randall County and could not find any criminal cases against any of the other potential candidates who have filed financials, so far.

Mayor Ginger Nelson and council members Frieda Powell, Eddy Sauer, and Howard Smith have announced their intentions to run for re-election, but have not yet filed any documents.

Tuesday, Jan. 15, is the deadline for financial filings and the official filing to run for municipal elections opens Wednesday, Jan. 16.