Residency questions answered about District 13 candidates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At least 18 candidates have filed to run for Congressional District 13 with either the Texas Secretary of State, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) or the Republican Party.

Outgoing Congressman Mac Thornberry’s (R-Amarillo) team previously criticized those he said were running from outside the district at the time, mainly Republicans Chris Ekstrom, a prominent Dallas businessman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who is originally from Levelland.

“I would say what I’m a little surprised about is how many people seem to be interested in running for the job who don’t live in the district, whether it’s a rich fellow from Dallas or somebody from Levelland or people from outside the district seem to be interested in it,” Rep. Thornberry said on November 11.

MyHighPlains.com has gotten in touch with three of the four candidates whose residences were in question.

Ronny Jackson, a former Navy rear admiral, served as a physician in the White House during the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations.

Jackson refuted claims that he lives outside the district, saying he lives in Amarillo now.

“I moved here about a month and a half ago but I think the reason I want to represent the folks here is because I grew up in this region of Texas,” Jackson said. “I grew up in Levelland and I always kind of had a desire to run for Congress, you know, and to serve in that capacity. So when I saw that Congressman Mac Thornberry was not going to run again and in this in this district, it was a unique opportunity for me and I and it’s going to be a unique opportunity for the district as well for me to potentially represent the folks in this district.”

Jackson's full interview

Businesswoman Asusena Reséndiz, who does not live in the district, is also running as a Republican.

Reséndiz lives in Petersburg, which is in Hale County, northeast of Abernathy. She said it was once part of District 13 before redistricting.

“Hale County was gerrymandered out…The 13th district formed me into the person who I am today and everything that I learned from not just values, but you know to how to overcome adversity, that’s where I learned it,” Reséndiz said. “There will not be another Mac Thornberry and it was because of the things that he had shared, and how he worked for the 13th that inspired me.”

Her full interview

MyHighPlains.com previously reported Chris Ekstrom’s FEC statement of candidacy shows a P.O. Box in Wichita Falls. Before Thursday, Ekstrom’s team had not provided us any proof of residency in District 13.

Ekstrom sent us proof of his residency in Wichita Falls, as you can see here on both of these Texas licenses.

Courtesy Chris Ekstrom: Texas driver’s license and CHL showing proof of residency in Wichita Falls.

Ekstrom also sent this statement:

“The fact that your station continues to recycle these false accusations is literally the definition of fake news! Manufactured hit pieces on conservative candidates like this are the reason the fake news media is so distrusted. As my driver’s license and CHL clearly state, I am a resident of Congressional District 13, voter, and I look forward to continuing to talk to my neighbors about the issues that they care about.” Chris Ekstrom

There is one more candidate who does not live in the district based on her filing.

Republican candidate Catherine “I swear” Carr reported an address in Austin on her FEC form. We have been unable to find contact information for Carr’s campaign.

It is worth noting candidates do not have to live in the district.

Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution reads as follows:

“No Person shall be a Representative who shall not have attained to the Age of twenty five Years, and been seven Years a Citizen of the United States, and who shall not, when elected, be an Inhabitant of that State in which he shall be chosen.” Article 1, Section 2 of the United States Constitution

To check candidate filings, see the below:

