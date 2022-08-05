OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the office of Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, Lankford, along with eight other Republican senators, sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives regarding their concerns surrounding what they are calling a “significant backlog” of Form 4 and Form 1 applications.

The release said that the senators are concerned about the backlog of these applications, which are required by the bureau to “transfer a National Firearms Act item… from a Federal Firearms Licensee” to a citizen. Officials said this includes sound suppressors.

The senators said in the release that the wait time for processing the paper applications is one year, and processing an electronic form takes more than three months. The senators also expressed their concern that a “stabilizing brace rule” from the bureau will “make this backlog even more significant and cause even longer delays.”

“Law-abiding citizens should not have to wait a year to receive approval to own a firearm to which they are lawfully entitled,” the letter reads. “…It is estimated that at least 1.4 million Americans own at least 3 million stabilizing braces. We are deeply concerned that ATF is not equipped to manage the anticipated Form 1 applications that may result from this rule.”

According to the release, Lankford were joined by other Republican senators including Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa.