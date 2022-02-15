WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) announced Tuesday that he joined other Republican members of the U.S. Senate to introduce the “Never Yielding Europe’s Territory Act.”

According to a news release, the act, if passed, would help provide support to Ukraine and impose “real costs” on Russia for its “ongoing and potential future aggression” against the company. Other members of the U.S. Senate who signed the bill included Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) and Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

“Vladimir Putin is testing the waters in Ukraine to see how much he can get away with, and the rest of the world is watching,” Cornyn said in the release. “This legislation will ensure Ukrainian forces have the resources and support they need to deter – and defend – against Russian invasion, and I hope the Senate will take action soon to reaffirm America’s position as the lead defender of global peace and security.”

If passed, the act would include the following: