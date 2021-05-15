Republican Party Of New Mexico hosts “Operation Freedom”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend, members of the New Mexico Republican Party and prominent figures in the party will be at the Embassy Suites for an event called “Operation Freedom.”

According to the Republican Party Of New Mexico, the goal of “Operation Freedom” is to raise optimism and find meaningful solutions for New Mexico, focusing on key issues, such as the economy, education, and jobs.

“You always got to rekindle that fire and that belief and people still need to know what’s going on, because they felt like we kind of lost vision for a while in watching nationally and they are now asking what are we doing in New Mexico,” said Chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico Steve Pearce

“Operation Freedom” was held in Amarillo because of COVID-19 restrictions in New Mexico.

Pearce said they held several sessions throughout the day on several different topics.

“We just finished a session on business, we had a session earlier on running for office. So it’s that stimulation that our people that run for office are everyday folks like yourself who never thought of running for office. It’s kind of that pickup and getting people thinking of what they can do, said Pearce.

Representative Ronny Jackson said being able to host events like this in the hub of the 13th Congressional District shows the rest of the country what the Texas Panhandle can offer.

“It’s a unique opportunity for people like Jim Jordan, Kristi Noem, and people from New Mexico that have not been up to the panhandle before to come up here and see what the people the 13th Congressional District and see what great folks we have up here and look at what we do up here,” said Rep. Jackson.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said the panhandle of Texas embraces its neighbors across state lines.

“Whether you’re a Texan, Oklahoman, Kansas, Colorado, or New Mexico, you are a part of this panhandle community, and what we do here in the City of Amarillo affects them and I think they are attracted to that,” said Mayor Nelson.

Pearce added the Republican Party of New Mexico is focusing solely on the elections of 2022 and focusing on the message that the party is diverse, big, and powerful.

Tickets for the event ran $250 a person and $450 a couple.