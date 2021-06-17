Representative Ronny Jackson sends letter to President Biden calling for a cognitive test

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — June 17, Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) sent a letter to President Joe Biden, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor, D.O. and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling on President Biden to undergo a cognitive test, according to a news release.

Rep. Jackson said in statement, “The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties demanded of the office, and they deserve to have full transparency on the mental state of their highest elected leader.”

The letter was co-signed by Reps. Bob Gibbs (R-OH), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Andy Harris (R-MD), Brian Babin (R-TX), Jody Hice (R-GA), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), W. Gregory Steube (R-FL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Kat Cammack (R-FL), Jerry L. Carl (R-AL), Pat Fallon (R-TX), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), and Beth Van Duyne (R-TX).

The full letter can be found here.