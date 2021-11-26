Representative Ken King to host legislative session-centered town halls

Third special session begins with focus on redistricting at the Texas Capitol on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Nexstar photo/Maggie Glynn)

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — House District 88 state representative Ken King will host additional town hall events throughout the district, discussing the state’s 87th Regular Legislative Session, along with the subsequent special sessions.

This comes after King recently filed for reelection for the House District 88 state representative. According to MyHighPlains.com, King would be in his sixth term in the position if he is reelected.

According to a news release from King’s office, King will be at the following locations on Dec. 6, giving an overview of the session and soliciting feedback from constituents on issues they find important:

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Dimmitt City Hall, loated at 200 E Jones St. in Dimmitt;

2 to 3 p.m.; FirstBank & Trust – Conference Room, located at 101 West American Blvd. in Muleshoe;

4 to 5 p.m.; Lamb County Courthouse, located at 100 Sixth Dr. in Littlefield.

“The input and ideas I receive from these meetings help me effectively represent and advocate for my constituents in the Texas House,” King said in the release.