Report finds issues with criminal justice system in Potter and Armstrong Counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new report published by the Sixth Amendment Center, a bipartisan national nonprofit, shows some alarming numbers related to the criminal justice system in Potter and Armstrong Counties.

The report finds several issues, but one problem that sticks out is out of Potter County’s court system.

It states that about 74% of misdemeanor defendants are processed regularly through the criminal court’s system without even talking to a lawyer.

The U.S. Constitution’s sixth amendment guarantees that anyone charged with a crime has the right to an attorney, whether they can afford one or not.

The Sixth Amendment Center’s deputy director Jon Mosher said many of the indigent defenders here in Potter County were put under pressure to forego their right to counsel.

Then they head straight to plea court, where they speak directly with prosecutors. Mosher said part of the problem, is that no one is speaking up about the issue.

“What we saw in Potter County specifically is that actually a lot of criminal justice stakeholders are uncomfortable with the process of encouraging defendants to forego representation at such a degree. What we saw was that there’s a discomfort but it survives through inertia. There’s no one in charge of saying, hey, maybe we should do something differently,” Mosher explained.

He says a possible solution, would be for these counties to request the state to step in and take responsibility.

Mosher added that the absence of state oversight has resulted in this absence of local oversight.,

We did also speak with Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley, who says he disagrees with the harsh tone of the report.

But, when it comes to solutions the county is working on, he says going forward, prosecutors will not be present during arraignments when unrepresented defendants come in on misdemeanor cases.

The full report by the Sixth Amendment Center is nearly 200 pages, and outlines many other issues, including how lawyers are incentivized.

That report can be found here.

More from MyHighPlains.com: