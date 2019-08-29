Rep. Thornberry visits WT Enterprise Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Mac Thornberry spent part of his day at the WT Enterprise Center.

Congressman Thornberry was able to tour the center and learn about some of their accomplishments and struggles here on the High Plains.

He said it is important for him to make sure he understands what businesses in our area face.

One of the common threads he said he is seeing in our area is that businesses are having trouble finding qualified workers.

“It’s important for me to make sure I understand what businesses in our area face. Whether they be big established businesses or an individual pursuing a dream,” said Rep. Thornberry.

Rep. Thornberry said the broader understanding of what businesses in his district face helps him do his job better.