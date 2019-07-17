Rep. Thornberry releases statement regarding House’s decision to condemn President Trump’s tweet

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives voted yesterday to condemn President Trump’s comments that were directed at four congresswomen.
Texas Congressman Mac Thornberry did not vote in favor of that condemnation. He did release this statement saying:
“The President’s comments were wrong. Many of the comments made by Members of Congress are wrong. All Americans, especially our leaders, should hold themselves to a high standard of discourse. Resolutions on the Floor of the House, however, are not the appropriate way to arbitrate between or to police inappropriate political rhetoric and the motives behind it. The nation faces many difficult challenges. Instead of focusing on messaging bills, we should focus on real solutions that move our country forward.”