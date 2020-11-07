Rep. Thornberry releases statement on the presidential election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Mac Thornberry released the following statement today regarding the presidential election and results.

“While the courts work their way through legal challenges, this is a time for each American to put the best interests of the nation first.  This country is closely divided, and we have to find a way to come together.  Supporting our democratic institutions and process is more important than any party, person, or interests.” – Rep. Mac Thornberry (TX-13)

Rep. Thornberry is retiring and held the 13th Congressional seat since 1995. Dr. Ronny Jackson won that seat on Election Night and will be taking over for Rep. Thornberry in January.

