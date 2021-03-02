Rep. Ronny Jackson responds to Department of Defense inspection report anticipated to be released Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Representative Ronny Jackson has released a response to a Department of Defense inspection report anticipated to be released on Wednesday.

“Three years ago I was the subject of a political hit job because I stood with President Trump. Today, a Department of Defense Inspector General report has resurrected those same false allegations from my years with the Obama Administration because I have refused to turn my back on President Trump,” said Jackson.

Jackson continues, “I’m proud of the work environment I fostered under three different Presidents of both parties; I take my professional responsibility with respect to prescription drug practices seriously; and I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. My entire professional life has been defined by duty and service. I’ve honorably served my country in the U.S. Navy, served patients who trusted me with their care, served three Presidents in the White House, and now I serve the people of Texas’ 13th District in Congress. I have not and will not ever conduct myself in a way that undermines the sincerity with which I take my oath to my country or my constituents.”



