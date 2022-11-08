AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — US Rep. Ronny Jackson R-Texas District 13 has won a second term for the U.S. House of Representatives after defeating Democratic opponent Kathleen Brown.

According to the Associated Press, with 77% reporting, the race was called for Jackson with 75.88% of the vote and Brown getting 24.12% of the vote.

This was the first time that Jackson was the incumbent on the ballot after Mac Thornberry retired in 2021. He will continue to serve the residents of District 13 for another two years.

Jackson said that if re-elected he will focus on three main areas: agriculture, defense, and healthcare.

“It’s the number one ag district in the state of Texas. And so, you know, not just the farmers and the ranchers that are out there, but all of the small businesses and everything else in this district revolves around the ag district,” said Jackson. “If the ag in this district is not healthy, then this district, in general, is not healthy. So it’s really important that we have a good strong ag district and that our farmers and ranchers have a good strong safety net and they’re taking care of.”

Jackson said that he will continue to serve on the House Armed Services Committee, with a focus on defense and national security, and with a focal point on Pantex, Bell Helicopter, and Shepard Air Force Base. He said that in January, he will be on the Agriculture Committee with a focus on the Farm Bill in 2023. He added that he will also remain on the GOP Doctors Caucus and help with healthcare reform issues.