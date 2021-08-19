Rep. Ronny Jackson, Armed Services Committee Republicans press Biden for Afghanistan plan

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13), along with House Committee on Armed Services Republicans, pressed the Biden Administrations for a plan on Afghanistan this week, according to a press release by the Office of Congressman Jackson.

The Committee of Armed Services, which includes ranking member Mike Rogers (AL-03) and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), provided a letter stating:

For months, we have been asking you for a plan on your withdrawal from Afghanistan. You failed to provide us with one and based on the horrific events currently unfolding in Afghanistan, we are confident that we never received your plan because you never had one.

A copy of the letter can be found here.