WATCH: Rep. Ronny Jackson ‘Absolutely’ plans to run for re-election

AMARILLO (KAMR / KCIT) — Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) says he plans to run for re-election. He confirmed that to KAMR Local 4’s Jackie Kingston this morning.

During their interview, Congressman Jackson said he “Absolutely” plans to run for re-election in the 2022 midterms.

“I’m going to stay in the race, I’m going to run again, because when I got in this race, you know, people, people expected me to get things done in D.C. and you can’t do that in two years,” Rep. Jackson said.

He continued, “You know, I don’t plan on making a career out of this. I tell people from the very beginning. I’m not a career politician. I didn’t get in this because I want to be in Congress 20 years from now. But I think it is important that I stay in Congress for a few terms and really get some work done.”

Congressman Jackson and his staff from Washington, D.C., and Wichita Falls are in Amarillo for a staff retreat, touring a local dairy, feed yard, and taking in a game at Hodgetown.